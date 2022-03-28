Buffalo Bills re-sign guard Ike Boettger

The Buffalo Bills and guard Ike Boettger agreed to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The team announced the signing on Monday afternoon.

Boettger, 27, has been with the Bills for all or part of the last four seasons. He originally signed with the team following the 2018 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent, and aside from a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs where he did not appear in a game, he’s been with Buffalo ever since.

After appearing in just six games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Boettger has worked his way into a role as a starter over the last two seasons. He appeared in 12 games in 2020, making seven starts, and then started ten games of the 15 where he played in 2021. By the end of last season, he had become the team’s starting left guard. However, a torn Achilles tendon ended his season in December.

Boettger had surgery to repair that tendon in December. The team did not provide an update as to his readiness for the beginning of the season. They signed Rodger Saffold during free agency earlier in March, and Cody Ford returns, as well. Former starter Jon Feliciano signed with the New York Giants, On Monday, the Bills matched the offer restricted free agent Ryan Bates had signed with the Chicago Bears.

Boettger is, at worst, solid depth, but he has proven himself worthy of a starting role when healthy. A one-year deal gives him another chance to prove just that this season.