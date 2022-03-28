The Buffalo Bills will match the Chicago Bears’ offer sheet for offensive lineman Ryan Bates. They had five days to maneuver the cap space to make it work and Buffalo has decided to solidify their offensive line.

Brad Briggs, who originally reported the Bears’ agreement, was able to provide some details on Monday afternoon. It’s a four-year, $17 million deal with the first two years fully guaranteed to the tune of $8.8 million.

That’s a lot of cheese for a guy with four regular-season starts on his resume. Buffalo had tendered him at $2.433 million for a single season.

With the addition of Rodger Saffold, the Bills now have both guard spots presumably penciled in, though both of them have more experience at left guard. With big contracts for Dion Dawkins (left tackle) and Mitch Morse (center), and right tackle manned by 2021 third-round pick Spencer Brown, the Bills’ starting line seems set. Buffalo also re-signed guard Ike Boettger on Monday, adding quality depth at the interior OL. The lone spot remaining that needs to be addressed is backup tackle, where they let go of Daryl Williams earlier this offseason.