2022 Free Agency All-22 Analysis: DT Jordan Phillips

That’s right everyone! Time for AAAAALLLLL the Blues Brothers GIFS. We’re putting the band back together. Let’s start with Jordan “Mr. Fabulous” Phillips! Here’s what I thought of Phillips prior to him leaving the Buffalo Bills in case you’re interested. Let’s see if my opinion changed after his time in the desert with the Arizona Cardinals.

Play 1

I’m not going to include any real lowlights for Jordan Phillips and this is as close as I think we’ll get. This play is pretty ho-hum, with Phillips looking alright but not making a lot of progress. Not a lot of progress usually is a win for the offensive line for the record. So why not any lowlights? I’m also not including any true highlights. Overall, Phillips provides a steady presence.

You aren’t likely to see any truly dominant snaps as Phillips’s ceiling isn’t in the stratosphere. Like I hinted at a couple years ago now though; a lower ceiling isn’t a major issue if the floor is high enough. Architecturally speaking, a low ceiling and high floor is a terrible way to build a room. It makes for a good football player though.

Play 2

Like I said, nothing too flashy but it is effective. I have you take a look at the right arm but there’s no dramatic motion. There’s a pretty casual movement, which brings the arm back down and to Phillips’s front. It doesn’t sound like much but watch how it changes how he’s being blocked. It alters the direction of push just enough where Phillips is easily able to dive for the tackle. If that arm hadn’t come down/around, it probably would have led to a struggle to get free of the block.

Play 3

The initial step to the right (his left) is timed very well. The left guard has to completely abandon his spot to pick up Phillips and that leaves a wide open lane. Sure, the running back can use it too, but he’s met right away. Sometimes you don’t need to make a play in order to make a play.

Play 4

I like that Phillips knows he needs to be fluid and uses his hands to stay clean from being engaged. When an eligible receiver ends in his “zone” Phillips is on it.

Play 5

I like the hand fighting and poise to keep driving. Three seconds isn’t spectacular. Not by a long shot. But it’s also not bad. On the way there’s some good hand fighting and power to get in where he did.

Play 6

It’s true that the offensive line will often let a defender or three slip by mostly unchecked, knowing the play is far enough away from that part of the defense where they’re unlikely to impact things. I believe that’s what happens to Phillips here. I left most of the clip as is, because holy cow is he quicker than expected. He doesn’t make the tackle but is quite a deterrent to the back trying to cut up the field early.

Play 7

The right arm in this case suddenly pulls away from the blocker. Phillips’s opponent was counting on that arm pushing back. When that resistance suddenly vanished the opponent’s body lurches forward.

Summary

Last time I took a look at Jordan Phillips I came away thinking he was a good fit in Buffalo who provided value on the line. Nothing has changed my opinion. Welcome back Jordan!

Next Read