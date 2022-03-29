Opinion: Despite outstanding free agency, Bills still have holes to address

The Buffalo Bills had an outstanding first week of free agency. They added a marquee player but also solidified both sides of the line of scrimmage and improved on a team that was already a Super Bowl contender. They did it judiciously and are now the overwhelming favorite to win the Super Bowl.

But they still have immediate holes.

Cornerback

The Bills used three starting outside cornerbacks last year after Tre’Davious White went down with an ACL tear. He’s on track for a return during training camp. But when is he’s going to be 100%? With an inexperienced seventh-round pick holding down the CB2 spot, cornerback has been a target for the first two rounds for me all offseason. I love Tre, I like Dane Jackson, but a cost-controlled top CB2 for the next four years would line up with White’s current expensive contract and would also guard against him returning from injury. It makes so much sense!

Swing tackle

It wasn’t a need when the team entered free agency, but as soon as Buffalo cut Daryl Williams it became a big problem. When Dion Dawkins went out, they flipped Spencer Brown to left tackle and kicked out Williams to RT where he spent the 2020 season. Now, Buffalo doesn’t have a backup tackle. If Brown or Dawkins miss time, Tommy Doyle is the only one on the roster. The former fifth rounder didn’t look great in limited action a year ago, so adding another option (preferably one with experience) would be pretty cool.

Punter

The Bills gave Matt Haack a pay cut earlier this offseason and I thought by now they might have added his replacement or at least competition. While there are folks looking toward the 2022 NFL Draft for options, another option before then wouldn’t hurt.

Wide receiver

Up there with cornerback, I’ve been thinking the Bills were going to add an outside wide receiver in the draft. The guy wouldn’t have to be an immediate game breaker with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, but could grow in the role and step in when needed. Over the last few years, the Bills have used at least three outside WRs more than 40% of the snaps because of injuries and circumstance. Jamison Crowder can play outside, so we will see if the Bills want to try their luck there or keep him in the slot all the time.