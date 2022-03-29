Buffalo Bills Links, 3/29: Bills getting new stadium!

The Buffalo Bills will be calling Western New York home for the foreseeable future, thanks to Monday’s news that the Bills and New York State have a stadium agreement in place.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining this news, breaking down the details of the new stadium, the associated financial costs, the impact on the taxpayers and when the new stadium is expected to open.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills, New York State announce stadium deal

Buffalo’s new $1.4 billion facility will be built across the street from the team’s current home in Orchard Park, and will be an open-air stadium. While some were clamoring for a domed stadium, the Bills’ new stadium will offer protection from the elements for a majority of fans.

Click below for the details behind the new facility, including the length of the lease (30 years), stadium capacity (between 60-62,000 seats with a standing-room party deck for up to 5,000 more), the timeline that led to the new stadium agreement, and more.

What does Buffalo’s new stadium cost?

Buffalo’s new facility comes with a hefty $1.4 billion price tag. The costs (public funding is expected to be $850 million with $600 million coming from the state, $250 million from Erie County, $200 million through a loan to the Pegulas from the NFL and $350 million being paid by the Pegulas). Below, find out the financial numbers, explore the “ironclad” non-relocation agreement, speculate on when construction could begin, and more!

Bills bringing back OL Ryan Bates, Ike Boettger

In on-field news, the Bills will match the offer sheet the Chicago Bears offered to offensive lineman Ryan Bates, while Buffalo has re-signed unrestricted free agent Ike Boettger to a one-year contract.

Will WR Stefon Diggs get a new contract this offseason?

After several big-time wide receivers—notably Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams—signed massive contract extensions this offseason, Bills fans have wondered if Buffalo might extend its Pro Bowl wideout, Stefon Diggs, this offseason. General manager Brandon Beane addressed that topic, saying the team wants to have Diggs in Buffalo “for years to come.”