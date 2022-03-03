Bills open to bringing back Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes

The Buffalo Bills are interested in bringing back Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes this offseason, according to general manager Brandon Beane. Beane, who spoke from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, was fielding questions about a variety of topics.

Addison will turn 35 in early September and Hughes turns 34 in August. Beane said both have expressed a desire to return for at least one more season, which would be the first step toward them returning to the Bills.

“We’re still working what our cap situation is going to be and what are all the positions we gotta answer but we definitely would be open to bringing either one or both back,” said Beane.

Spotrac suggested a two-year, $6.6 million contract for Hughes might get the job done. Addison took a pay cut last offseason, which is why he’s a free agent this offseason; the move voided the final year of his deal. He made $6.25 million last year, per Over the Cap.

Addison led the Bills with seven sacks in 2021 while Hughes tallied two sacks, despite them both having seven QB hits. Hughes led all the Bills’ defensive ends in snap count (51.76% of the team’s defensive snaps) while Addison was third (44.71%). Those snap counts indicate Buffalo is going to need to re-sign one or both of these players, or add players in free agency or the NFL Draft.

