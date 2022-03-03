Circling the Wagons: Bills pending free agents and salary cap relief

In this episode, we talk about pending Buffalo Bills free agents (Jerry Hughes, Levi Wallace, Harrison Phillips and more), who we’d like to re-sign, in level of importance and potential salary cap ramifications. Plus, under-the-radar re-signings, the Bills’ current salary cap situation, players who are under contract and could be extended for cap relief, players who could be cut or asked to take pay cuts to make room. Also, our thoughts on Rob Gronkowski potentially coming to the Bills, and much more! We’re also giving away a signed Fred Jackson jersey, so listen now to find out how to win that!

