NFL, NFLPA agree to suspend COVID-19 protocols

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced on Thursday that they had agreed to end the COVID-19 protocols originally put in place almost two years ago and continuously modified throughout the pandemic.

“Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately,” read the statement in part.

They did mention that clubs need to stay in compliance of local and state law, should those be more restrictive.

Players and staff were already only being tested when they were symptomatic. Now they will not be tracked in the facility using the wrist monitors, either.

Should the need arise for any of the protocols to return, they will need to once again be collectively bargained between the two organizations.

The Buffalo Bills announced this weekend that vaccine and mask requirements would be lifted at Highmark Stadium for fans in attendance at games.