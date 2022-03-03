Contract details are out for Siran Neal’s new deal

Contract details are out for Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal’s new deal, via Spotrac. He signed it in February instead of becoming a free agent in March. The deal is worth up to $9 million including all the incentives (both those incentives are very easy to earn).

It starts with a $1.6 million signing bonus as part of $2.9 million in guaranteed money. The only other full guarantee is his 2022 salary of $1.3 million. He has a $400,000 roster bonus that’s guaranteed against injury.

His base salaries are $1.3 million, $1.94 million, and $2.04 million over the three seasons. He has $400,000 roster bonuses in each of the final two years of the deal. All three seasons have a $100,000 workout bonus and $20,000 per-game active bonuses up to $340,000. That bonus is Likely to Be Earned in 2022. (Neal has only missed one game in his career, so it’s a good bet he sees the majority of these incentives.)

Here are the yearly breakdowns:

2022

Signing bonus: $533,333

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $1.3 million (fully guaranteed)

Per-game bonus: $340,000 ($20k per game)

Cap hit: $2,273,333

2023

Signing bonus: $533,333

Roster bonus: $400,000 (injury guaranteed)

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $1.94 million

Per-game bonus: $340,000 ($20k per game)

Cap hit: $3,313,333

Dead cap: $1,066,667

Cap savings if cut: $2,246,666

2024

Signing bonus: $533,333

Roster bonus: $400,000

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $2.04 million

Per-game bonus: $340,000 ($20k per game)

Cap hit: $3,413,333

Dead cap: $533,333

Cap savings if cut: $2.88 million