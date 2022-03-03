Bills interested in adding Rob Gronkowski, per report

The Buffalo Bills are interested in bringing Rob Gronkowski back to Western New York this offseason, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic. Gronkowski is from Amherst, NY, a suburb of Buffalo, and is a free agent. He retired in 2019, recharged, then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last two seasons. According to Graham, the soon-to-be 33-year-old tight end wants to keep playing.

Buffalo was also interested in Gronkowski a year ago but he returned to Tom Brady and Tampa. With Brady retired, perhaps he’s looking for an upgrade at quarterback this offseason. With four Super Bowl wins and four All-Pro teams, he doesn’t want to waste his time on a sinking ship.

Last year, he played for $8 million and he would likely command that amount in 2022, as well. Even if it’s $5 million in base salary with incentives, the Bills could make it work under their cap.

Tight end isn’t a glaring position of need for the Bills, but adding weapons for Josh Allen isn’t a bad thing. When Dawson Knox was sidelined a year ago, Buffalo’s offense really suffered. Having another tight end to platoon would give them a lot of options plus allow them more two-TE looks.

Gronk’s career speaks for itself. While many Bills fans hated that he played for the New England Patriots and disliked his dirty 2017 hit on Tre’Davious White even more, that’s water under the bridge for all parties by now.

Glenn Gronkowski, Rob’s brother, played a single game at fullback for the Bills in 2016 under Rex Ryan.

NFL free agency kicks off in two weeks. Stay tuned with out offseason tracker.