Buffalo Bills Links, 3/30: NFL approves overtime changes

When the Buffalo Bills dropped a heartbreaking decision to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs, there was an outpouring of support for Josh Allen and the Bills, who didn’t get a chance to possess the ball in overtime before their season came to an end.

While it’s too late to alter the result of last year’s playoff game, the NFL listened to those who called for change, announcing it will adopt a new set of overtime rules during the playoffs.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by breaking down the new rules for overtime.

Making sense of the new NFL overtime rules

In response to Buffalo’s 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, the NFL and its owners announced on Tuesday that it will finally adopt a change to their overtime rules during the playoffs. Now, both teams will get the ball on offense. Read about the new format for overtime in the playoffs and hear from head coach Sean McDermott on the rules change.

Reactions to Bills new stadium deal

The Bills and New York State announced they have a stadium agreement in place that will keep the Bills in Western New York for the next 30 years with the news that the team will be building a brand new $1.4 billion facility adjacent to the current stadium in Orchard Park.

Learn more about the details of the new stadium deal, hear why commissioner and Western New York native Roger Goodell is thrilled to know the Bills will stay in Buffalo for the foreseeable future, plus the merits of the state and the taxpayers footing a large part of the bill for the new facility, and more!

Odds and ends

A former NFL GM weighs in about which direction the Bills could go with pick No. 25 in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft and find out which baseball player is a huge member of Bills Mafia.