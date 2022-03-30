Bills have second-highest payroll in NFL, per Over the Cap

The Buffalo Bills are spending the second-most amount of cash in the NFL in 2022 according to football financial site Over the Cap. It’s a long way from the “cash to cap” penny-pinching under founding owner Ralph Wilson.

Buffalo is spending $242,101,620 in 2022, second only to the Cleveland Browns at $250,087,587. If the Browns trade Baker Mayfield as expected, Buffalo would jump up to the top spot when Mayfield’s nearly $19 million comes off the books.

A large chunk of that cash spending is Josh Allen’s $42.4 million restructure bonus he received earlier this offseason plus he’s going to earn $4 million in salary. Von Miller received $18 million in a signing bonus earlier this offseason. Tremaine Edmunds ($12.7 million), Stefon Diggs ($12.5 million), and Tre’Davious White ($10 million) are all making more than $10 million in 2022, as well.

The Bills are putting their money where their mouth is.