 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jamie D & Big Newt: A fun offseason so far

By Jamie D'Amico
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jamie D and Big Newt podcast art
Podcast art for Jamie D and Big Newt
Josh Rawdin

The Buffalo Bills are making noise this offseason. They signed future Football Hall of Fame edge defender Von Miller. They announced plans for a new stadium. They re-signed a key offensive lineman. They replaced their departed slot receiver. Even the NFL has made a new overtime rule that could benefit the Bills. General manager Brandon Beane has been on fire!

Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton excitedly look at what has gone down over the past couple of weeks, and discuss the Bills’ growing influence on the NFL as a whole. It’s fun and Jamie D & Big Newt are thrilled!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills 2022 offseason tracker: roster analysis, salary cap, free agency, & the draft

View all 303 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...