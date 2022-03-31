Jamie D & Big Newt: A fun offseason so far

The Buffalo Bills are making noise this offseason. They signed future Football Hall of Fame edge defender Von Miller. They announced plans for a new stadium. They re-signed a key offensive lineman. They replaced their departed slot receiver. Even the NFL has made a new overtime rule that could benefit the Bills. General manager Brandon Beane has been on fire!

Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton excitedly look at what has gone down over the past couple of weeks, and discuss the Bills’ growing influence on the NFL as a whole. It’s fun and Jamie D & Big Newt are thrilled!

