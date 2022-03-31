NABP | 2 Bills Drive (Coming 2026)

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys dig into the new stadium deal and how much the Buffalo Bills mean to the city of Buffalo. Ryan Bates is back after general manager Brandon Beane matched an offer by the Chicago Bears, leaving the door open for a wide receiver or cornerback as the Bills’ first-round draft pick.

Plus, the NFL Quotes segment is back as Pat tries to stump Jon & Brando with some iconic quotes from NFL figures.

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.