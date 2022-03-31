Buffalo Bills will need to create cap space to sign NFL Draft picks

The Buffalo Bills have just over $1 million in Top-51 salary cap space. In order to sign their draft picks in April or virtually any other free agents, they will need to create cap space.

Buffalo has the second-lowest amount of space behind only the New York Giants. The Bills currently sit at $1,093,459 while the Giants are at $738,607, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Following the early wave of free agency, a look at where all 32 NFL teams officially stand in terms of cap space, from the Panthers to the Giants. pic.twitter.com/rOBNzOb5IJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 31, 2022

There are a multitude of ways Buffalo can create space. The most obvious is by cutting players, but if you cut a player at the veteran minimum right now, it won’t clear much space. Only the Top 51 contracts count right now, so if you lop off a $1 million deal, an $800,000 deal will take its place, only clearing $200k.

Contract restructures could still happen, as well, and left tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Tre’Davious White would be perfect candidates. White alone would clear enough space for the entire draft class.

A contract extension for Stefon Diggs would also likely clear enough cap space to sign the entire draft class because it would lower his 2022 cap number while spreading out the hit over multiple years.

Buffalo will need roughly $3 to $5 million in available Top-51 cap space to sign their draft picks.