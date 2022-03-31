The Buffalo Bills may be looking to add a veteran cornerback to compete with Dane Jackson at CB2 or start the season for a recovering Tre’Davious White. Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said the Bills were interested in signing him before he returned to the Vikings on a one-year deal.

Peterson’s deal is for one year and carries a $4 million cap hit with incentives that could push it to $5 million, so it wasn’t the contract that kept him out of Buffalo. The Bills would have been able to swing that.

Also in the running for Peterson were the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders.

The Bills have made a habit of letting the CB2 spot be an open competition between a younger player and a vet. Last year, Dane Jackson and Levi Wallace competed with Wallace winning easily. In 2020, it was vet Josh Norman and the younger Wallace. In 2019, former first-round pick Kevin Johnson competed with Wallace. In 2018 it was more up in the air with Ryan Lewis, Philip Gaines, and Wallace all competing after veteran Vontae Davis quit during the first game of the season.

Buffalo likely wants to add one experienced player to the mix plus a younger player.