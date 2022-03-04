Buffalo Bills Links, 3/4: Lessons so far from the NFL Combine

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are in Indianapolis for this week’s NFL scouting combine, which began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Beane and McDermott have met with the media to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from the status of injured cornerback Tre’Davious White and bringing back veteran defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes to why the team has all the confidence in the world in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recounting the lessons we’ve learned so far from Beane, McDermott and the Bills at the combine.
Additional Bills news from around the web
What did we learn about the Bills at the NFL Scouting Combine?
The Buffalo Bills possess one of the most potent passing attacks in the NFL, with Josh Allen enjoying throwing to talented receivers like Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Cole Beasley, Dawson Knox, and more. But that doesn’t preclude the Bills from being interested in the talented college football receivers available in this spring’s NFL Draft.
We get to know Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams and find out why he is excited about the potential of playing with Buffalo. We also learn what McDermott and Beane find valuable about attending the scouting combine, hear more about whether the Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp this summer, get the scoop on Buffalo’s proposal for revamping the rules for overtime, and more!
- Alabama’s Jameson Williams would love to play with Bills’ Josh Allen: 4 receiver takeaways from NFL Combine - newyorkupstate.com
- Alabama WR Jameson Williams ahead of schedule at NFL combine | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Why Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane find value in attending NFL scouting combine | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Combine Observations: Decision on whether to return training camp to St. John Fisher expected soon | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- What we learned from the Bills at the NFL combine: Coaching turnover, OT rules, Tremaine Edmunds and more – The Athletic (subscription required).
- 2022 NFL combine - Draft prospects to watch, cap space, needs for all 32 teams - ESPN.com
- Bills Mafia reacts to Ohio State prospect referring to Buffalo as only NY team: ‘One of us!’ - newyorkupstate.com
Potential draft targets for Buffalo
Besides Alabama’s Jameson Williams, there are plenty of other wide receivers for Buffalo to target should the Bills want to use pick No. 25 on a wideout. We sort through the latest mock drafts, find out how second-year offensive tackle Spencer Brown is helping former Northern Iowa teammate and offensive line prospect Trevor Penning prepare for the NFL Draft, analyze whether the Bills should trade up in the draft and whether cornerback is a pressing need to address, and more!
- Wide receiver at No. 25? There will be someone good on board for the Bills | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- 17 prospects picked for the Bills in the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts - BuffaloBills.com
- Todd McShay Previews 2022 Draft Prospects - BuffaloBills.com
- How Bills tackle Spencer Brown is helping 2022 prospect Trevor Penning navigate the NFL Draft process - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills GM discusses trading up in 2022 NFL Draft: Is cornerback a need? - newyorkupstate.com
- How much help do the Bills need at running back? There’s value late in draft | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Bills reportedly interested in TE Rob Gronkowski
The Buffalo Bills saw their offense’s productivity decrease sharply when tight end Dawson Knox fractured his hand halfway through the 2021 season. Could the Bills turn to free agency to address tight end depth? If they do, according to rumors earlier this week, one name to watch is former New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, a native of Amherst, a Buffalo suburb.
- Report: Bills interested in signing Buffalo native Rob Gronkowski - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills interested in adding Rob Gronkowski as another weapon for Josh Allen – The Athletic (subscription required).
Odds and ends
We dive into why it was so important for Josh Allen and the Bills to promote Ken Dorsey to take over as offensive coordinator, take a look at the state of Buffalo’s linebackers and cornerbacks, learn the latest on cornerback Siran Neal’s contract extension, and more!
- Why promoting Ken Dorsey is so important to Josh Allen and Bills - Democrat & Chronicle
- Capaccio: 2022 State of the Bills: Linebacker - WGR 550
- Capaccio: 2022 State of the Bills: Cornerback - WGR 550
- A closer look at the new contract for Bills cornerback Siran Neal | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Why Brandon Beane's not overly concerned with Joe Schoen stealing Bills' draft secrets | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
