Buffalo Bills Links, 3/4: Lessons so far from the NFL Combine

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are in Indianapolis for this week’s NFL scouting combine, which began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Beane and McDermott have met with the media to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from the status of injured cornerback Tre’Davious White and bringing back veteran defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes to why the team has all the confidence in the world in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recounting the lessons we’ve learned so far from Beane, McDermott and the Bills at the combine.

What did we learn about the Bills at the NFL Scouting Combine?

The Buffalo Bills possess one of the most potent passing attacks in the NFL, with Josh Allen enjoying throwing to talented receivers like Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Cole Beasley, Dawson Knox, and more. But that doesn’t preclude the Bills from being interested in the talented college football receivers available in this spring’s NFL Draft.

We get to know Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams and find out why he is excited about the potential of playing with Buffalo. We also learn what McDermott and Beane find valuable about attending the scouting combine, hear more about whether the Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp this summer, get the scoop on Buffalo’s proposal for revamping the rules for overtime, and more!

Potential draft targets for Buffalo

Besides Alabama’s Jameson Williams, there are plenty of other wide receivers for Buffalo to target should the Bills want to use pick No. 25 on a wideout. We sort through the latest mock drafts, find out how second-year offensive tackle Spencer Brown is helping former Northern Iowa teammate and offensive line prospect Trevor Penning prepare for the NFL Draft, analyze whether the Bills should trade up in the draft and whether cornerback is a pressing need to address, and more!

Bills reportedly interested in TE Rob Gronkowski

The Buffalo Bills saw their offense’s productivity decrease sharply when tight end Dawson Knox fractured his hand halfway through the 2021 season. Could the Bills turn to free agency to address tight end depth? If they do, according to rumors earlier this week, one name to watch is former New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, a native of Amherst, a Buffalo suburb.

Odds and ends

We dive into why it was so important for Josh Allen and the Bills to promote Ken Dorsey to take over as offensive coordinator, take a look at the state of Buffalo’s linebackers and cornerbacks, learn the latest on cornerback Siran Neal’s contract extension, and more!