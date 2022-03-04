NABP | Gronk, Kyler, and reverse-drafting worst sequels

Not Another Buffalo Podcast is back at it again with another Reverse Draft— this time the guys are making their picks for the worst movie sequels of all-time. Plus, discussion about the rumors surrounding the Buffalo Bills’ interest in Rob Gronkowski, and Pat objects to Kyler Murray reportedly wanting to become the highest-paid player in football.

