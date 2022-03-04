 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NABP | Gronk, Kyler, and reverse-drafting worst sequels

By Jonathan Korzelius
Not Another Buffalo Podcast is back at it again with another Reverse Draft— this time the guys are making their picks for the worst movie sequels of all-time. Plus, discussion about the rumors surrounding the Buffalo Bills’ interest in Rob Gronkowski, and Pat objects to Kyler Murray reportedly wanting to become the highest-paid player in football.

