Bills Links, 3/5: Cole Beasley trade talk

Coming off a second consecutive season where he set a career-high in receptions, wide receiver Cole Beasley and his agent approached the Buffalo Bills about trading the slot receiver this offseason.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining this news, discussing the potential trade market for Beasley, and finding out whether general manager Brandon Beane has closed the door on Beasley returning in 2022.
Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade
The Buffalo Bills possess one of the most potent passing attacks in the league, led by quarterback Josh Allen and talented pass catchers Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Cole Beasley, and Dawson Knox.
On Friday we learned that Beasley and his agent approached the Bills about trading Beasley this offseason. Brandon Beane obliged, allowing Beasley and his agent to pursue a trade partner, though Beane was quick to add “no door is closed” about the possibility of bringing Beasley back to Buffalo next year.
Get to know Georgia's massive nose tackle Jordan Davis, who could be right at home anchoring the middle of Buffalo's defense. Plus, hear from some of college football's top wide receiver prospects who could be in play for the Bills during the NFL Draft, learn more about the crop of wideouts, and find out why Texas A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy would be a perfect fit for Buffalo's interior defensive line on Day 3 of the draft.
We get the latest updates on Buffalo's stadium talks, assess the state of the Bills' safeties and specialists, find out why head coach Sean McDermott thinks new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is going to have a big impact on Buffalo's o-line, and more!
