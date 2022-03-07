Billieve: Biggest offseason needs, why Bills need to re-sign Harrison Phillips

Coming off back-to-back AFC East division titles, the Buffalo Bills face a critical offseason, with needs to address on both sides of the football.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico run through Buffalo’s most glaring offseason needs as the Bills look to finally get over the hump and win their first Super Bowl, and offer up the one internal free agent general manager Brandon Beane needs to re-sign.

Among the topics discussed:

The Bills head into this offseason with a few needs, ranging from adding talent along both the offensive and defensive lines and addressing the backup quarterback position to bringing in more speedy playmakers on offense and figuring out the CB2 role.

D’Amico feels bolstering Buffalo’s pass rush is the most pressing need.

The verdict is still out on several recent draft picks meant to generate more pressure on the quarterback, including 2020 second-rounder A.J. Epenesa and 2021 first-rounder Greg Rousseau and second-rounder Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr.

Boccacino wants general manager Brandon Beane to find a better boundary cornerback to start opposite Tre’Davious White.

With his run of success as Buffalo’s starting CB2, Levi Wallace is lined up for a big payday this offseason. Has Wallace done enough to merit a free-agent contract in the neighborhood of $8-10 million per year, and has Wallace priced himself out of Buffalo’s plans for 2022?

After bringing back cornerback/special teams standout Siran Neal and linebacker Tyrel Dodson, Buffalo is left with 14 internal free agents.

We sort through those free agents, discussing why re-signing defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is a must this offseason, and examining how the emergence of Phillips allowed fellow defensive tackle Ed Oliver to enjoy a breakout season in 2021.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know what you think is Buffalo’s most pressing need this offseason. Plus, if the Bills could re-sign only one of their internal free agents, who would you bring back?

