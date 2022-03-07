Buffalo Bills Links, 3/7: Training camp returning to St. John Fisher

After a two-year hiatus, the Buffalo Bills are once again bringing their annual training camp to St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by discussing this news, including why general manager Brandon Beane said the team wanted to bring training camp back to Rochester and what it means for Bills fans.

Bills will hold training camp at St. John Fisher this summer.

Located in the Rochester suburbs, St. John Fisher College had served as Buffalo’s training camp home each summer since 2000. But for the last two years, due to COVID-19, the team moved practices back to the Orchard Park facilities. The Bills announced that camp will once again be held at Fisher. The two sides reached an agreement on a one-year deal.

Beane said he and head coach Sean McDermott are “strong believers in the camaraderie that you get and the bond you can build” from holding camp at Fisher, and that this arrangement will allow fans to watch the team’s practices.

Previewing what Bills could do this offseason

The Bills have holes they need to fill if they want to close the gap on the Kansas City Chiefs. So what moves the Bills should make this offseason to address their biggest needs—including CB2, the offensive and defensive lines, and the backup quarterback position—and how should the team handle its internal free agents? Should Buffalo pursue free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski and free-agent edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu? Plus, a former general manager who thinks Buffalo should trade for RB Saquon Barkley.

The latest on Cole Beasley’s situation

Coming off a second consecutive season where he set a career-high in receptions, wide receiver Cole Beasley and his agent approached the Bills about trading the slot receiver this offseason.

Odds and ends

Some potential cornerbacks Buffalo could pursue in the NFL Draft, what Alabama WR Jameson Williams would bring to Buffalo’s potent passing attack, the details on how the NFL will help finance a new stadium for the Bills. plus hear from one NFL expert on why quarterback Josh Allen is the best player in the league, and more!