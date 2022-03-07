The Buffalo Bills have had a strange ride at the running back position over the last two years. With Zack Moss not seeing the field in the AFC Divisional Round, Matt Breida being a free agent, and Christian Wade currently the depth option, the Bills look like they have some work to do.

By Jeff Kantrowski

I know a lot of fans want an elite running back and, to be fair, I’m not opposed to it either. With that said, I’m also of the opinion of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The Bills were shockingly efficient on the ground last year with 4.8 yards per carry. That was tied with the Baltimore Ravens for fifth-best in the league. While Josh Allen inflated* that stat a bit, Devin Singletary averaged 4.6 yards per carry (ypc), which was 15th out of 50 qualifying players.

Changes within the coaching staff could make a difference this season but hopefully the Buffalo Bills won’t stray too far from what they’ve shown to work. Devin Singletary was a key cog in an efficient Bills run game. There’s no reason to think that will change next season.

By Jeff Kantrowski

It sounds like I’m focusing a lot on that inability to move the pile and, to be fair, I absolutely am. It’s not to criticize Zack Moss though. What I really want to get across is why Moss likely fell out of favor. You’re not a change-of-pace back unless you provide a significantly different skillset than the primary guy. Moss doesn’t do that. It’s more like “continued pace” than a change of one.

Moss is also a bit behind on pass blocking and, from what I and also the stats can tell, he trails in consistency. Moss was a bit uninspiring this past season, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He had his share of runs stopped for little or no gain. Some of this could be due to play-calling differences when the two backs were on the field but I don’t think all of it can be explained by those potential differences.

By Jeff Kantrowski

I think the deal with Matt Breida is pretty straightforward. He’s got plenty of speed and a decent amount of agility to pair with it. Those two things give you plenty to work with. That said, the NFL is full of fast guys and big guys. A running back is likely to encounter both types on any given play. Breida can’t win every race, and his style of running does a lot better with lead blockers.

Buffalo has leaned harder into offensive-line personnel and schemes that complement Breida. Ask yourself this though: Do you think Mitch Morse or Ryan Bates will hold up sprinting over and over again? Breida is a solid player who can help out the Bills. But if you’re interested in my two cents, I don’t see a path beyond what we saw in the 2021 season.

By Dan Lavoie

Cordarelle Patterson

Marlon Mack

Ronald Jones

Rashaad Penny

Chase Edmonds

Melvin Gordon

Phillip Lindsay

Sony Michel

By Andrew Griffin

Tier I

Breece Hall (Iowa State)

Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M)

Tier II

Kyren Williams (Notre Dame)

Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State)

Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama)

Zach Charbonett (UCLA)

Pierre Strong Jr. (South Dakota State)

Tier III

Tyler Allgeier (BYU)

Zamir White (Georgia)

By Matt Warren

Right now, Singletary is the lead back with Moss being the backup. They could roll with that, add depth running backs like Matt Breida and Antonio Williams as they did in 2021, and go from there. That would be a shallow attempt at shoring up the position, but you know what you have and it was somewhat effective.

The other option is a big swing. Without a slam dunk prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft and no workhorse-type available in free agency, if Buffalo wants to go this route they would need to do it via trade. The name being floated in most Bills circles is Saquon Barkley.

Either take a home run swing or lay down a base hit. They shouldn’t consider another in-between option like a third third-round pick in the NFL Draft.

