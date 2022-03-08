Beane: Bills are currently $6.6 million over the salary cap

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane appeared on WGR 550 in Buffalo Tuesday morning and spoke about the current players on the roster, the NFL salary cap, and the offseason plan. The newsiest bit of information came when he confirmed that the team was between $6.6 and $6.7 million over the current salary cap.

Buffalo must be compliant with the cap using their Top 51 contracts by next Wednesday, March 14th, at 4 PM Eastern. (During the offseason, only the Top 51 players count toward the salary cap and then at final roster cutdown, they need to stay below the cap with all 53 players plus any dead cap hits.)

The easiest way to create cap space is by releasing players. Cole Beasley ($6.1 million), A.J. Klein ($5.1 million), Jon Feliciano ($3.5 million), and Tyler Matakevich ($2.5 million) are all candidates. Pay cuts for Daryl Williams ($9.9 million cap hit), Cole Beasley ($7.6 million cap hit), and Star Lotulelei ($9.2 million cap hit) could also solve some of the problems.

The Bills could also easily restructure some contracts to spread out part of the cap hits for Tre’Davious White ($16.4 million), Dion Dawkins ($12.7 million), and Matt Milano ($10 million).

In order to be players in free agency, expect several of these moves to be completed in the next week.