Free-agent punter options for Bills skew older

The Buffalo Bills signed a punter last offseason, and we were hoping they solidified the position. Matt Haack was the second-highest-paid free-agent punter signed in 2021, but he had a subpar year and Buffalo may be looking to move on.

If they do go to the free-agency well again, the list skews pretty old. Two 40 year olds and a few more over the age of 35 isn’t exactly a long-term plan. We won’t get into salary projections here because there won’t be much variation, but the vast majority of these players will make between $1.2 million and $1.75 million per season.

Our list is in order from oldest to youngest.

Dustin Colquitt

A player turning 40 this offseason, Colquitt has spent time on four different teams during the last two years after 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Lee

Lee spent the last five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and turns 40 during the preseason. I’m not sure a move to Buffalo is going to be on his bucket list.

Kevin Huber

After 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Huber could enter the free-agent market or retire if Cincy doesn’t want him. He grew up in Cincinnati, went to the University of Cincinnati, and then spent his entire adult life there.

Thomas Morstead

After 12 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, he spent half a season with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets last year. He’ll be 36 before the season starts.

Bryan Anger

A Pro Bowler in 2021 and named to the All-Pro second team, Anger will turn 34 during the season. He’s spent multiple seasons in three spots during his career plus last year with the Dallas Cowboys. He would be a clear upgrade at the position. He also was the punter for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013 through 2016, when the Bills’ new special teams coach Matthew Smiley was an assistant in Jacksonville.

Pat O’Donnell

After eight years with the Chicago Bears, O’Donnell is scheduled to hit the free-agent market. While he’s been in one spot for a while, he’s only 31. He has multiple years left.

Jordan Berry

After a six-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he spent 2021 on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s about to turn 31.

Michael Palardy

Palardy replaced Haack with the Miami Dolphins, now he could replace Haack with the Bills. He spent four years with the Carolina Panthers and turns 30 this offseason.

Ty Long

While Long is a Restricted Free Agent, he was undrafted so he won’t be tendered at a price tag north of $2 million. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after bouncing around training camp and CFL rosters.

Corey Bojorquez

I doubt the Bills will bring him back after replacing him a year ago with Haack, but he’s only 25. He spent the 2021 regular season with the Green Bay Packers after being traded by the Los Angeles Rams.