Billieve: Diggs deal gets done, is Poyer next?

Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs still had two years remaining on his contract, but after greatly outperforming the value of his current deal, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane took care of Diggs, hammering out a contract extension that will keep Diggs in Buffalo for the next six years.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico break down the Diggs deal, which essentially adds four more years onto Diggs’s current contract while paying him $50 million in guaranteed money.

Boccacino and D’Amico discuss the timing of the deal, which came after several of the league’s top wideouts, including Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, signed lucrative contract extensions this offseason.

We run down the financial details, address why this deal is team-friendly, see how Diggs’s contract compares to the rest of the league’s top wide receivers, and examine how the extension is yet another declaration that the Bills aren’t letting anything get in their way of winning it all in 2022.

We then shift our attention to Jordan Poyer, Buffalo’s All-Pro safety who has also outplayed his current contract. Poyer hired a new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and appears intent on securing an extension to his deal, which currently runs out after the 2022 season. We make the case for a Poyer extension and see where he currently ranks among the league’s best-paid safeties.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on the Diggs extension and how you would handle a potential contract extension with Poyer.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.