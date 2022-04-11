Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Monday: CBs dominate the conversation

If you ask the experts, cornerback is the most likely option for the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Today’s collection is split almost evenly between Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson) and Trent McDuffie (Washington), who have been two popular names in recent weeks.

2022 NFL mock draft: New 3-round projections with comp picks - Draft Wire

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth Jr., CB from Clemson, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: The trenches take center stage - PFN

The Buffalo Bills select Christian Watson, WR from North Dakota State, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers, Seahawks take chances on QBs; Jets score big with top-10 picks - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Saints trade into top five for quarterbacks - NFL.com

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: How High Do QBs Go? | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

NFL mock draft 2022 - Todd McShay's predictions for all 64 picks of Rounds 1 and 2, including five QBs, 11 receivers and two more trades

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth Jr., CB from Clemson, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL mock draft: Buffalo Bills select CB Andrew Booth - Pride Of Detroit

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth Jr., CB from Clemson, with the first-round pick.

Prisco 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars pass on Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1, Saints take a shot at QB after trade - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth Jr., CB from Clemson, with the first-round pick.