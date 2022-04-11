AFC East Roundup: 2022 draft picks

With the NFL Draft approaching at the end of the month, it’s time to look at the draft as it pertains to the Buffalo Bills and the rest of the AFC East. Over the coming weeks, the AFC East Roundup will look at various facets related to the draft such as division-wide team needs.

Up first, we’ll begin simply by looking at what picks each team currently holds heading into the proceedings. As we know, things can obviously change with additional trades. Keep in mind that while the Miami Dolphins don’t have any first-round picks, they used them to trade for star receiver Tyreek Hill in what some consider one of the best moves of the offseason. Also the New York Jets will certainly be busy early with five picks in the first 69 overall selections. These picks will be pivotal for the direction of the team as the Jets continue to rebuild a roster in hopes of re-gaining NFL relevancy.

Buffalo Bills

Round 1 (Pick 25)

Round 2 (Pick 57)

Round 3 (Pick 89)

Round 4 (Pick 130)

Round 5 (Pick 168)

Round 6 (Pick 185 from Carolina Panthers)

Round 6 (Pick 203)

Round 7 (Pick 231 from Atlanta Falcons)

Round 7 (Pick 246)

New England Patriots

Round 1 (Pick 21)

Round 2 (Pick 54)

Round 3 (Pick 85)

Round 4 (Pick 127)

Round 5 (Pick 158 from Miami Dolphins)

Round 5 (Pick 170 from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Round 6 (Pick 200)

Round 6 (Pick 210 from Los Angeles Rams)

Miami Dolphins

Round 3 (Pick 102 from San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4 (Pick 125 from Pittsburgh Steelers)

Round 7 (Pick 224 from Baltimore Ravens)

Round 7 (Pick 247 from Tennessee Titans via Panthers)

New York Jets