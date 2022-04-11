Buffalo Bills Links, 4/11: Details on Stefon Diggs’s contract extension

The Buffalo Bills continue to go all-in on winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl trophy in 2022. Their latest move is a fantastic example of NFL salary cap management 101 by general manager Brandon Beane, who extended Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs through the 2027 season.

Today’s edition of the Bills links leads off by breaking down the financial figures of Diggs’s deal and exploring how, once again, Beane demonstrated that he is a master of maneuvering around the league's salary cap.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

GM Brandon Beane successfully massages salary cap

The Bills saw the extensions some of the league’s top wideouts—including Tyreek Hill and Devante Adams—were receiving. Then Beane went out and secured a four-year, team-friendly contract extension that guarantees Josh Allen has his talented wide receiver for the next six years. The deal essentially adds four more years onto Diggs’s current contract while paying him $50 million in guaranteed money. Click through below to read how the deal provides Beane and the Bills with valuable cap space, and why it’s another example of Beane successfully massaging the cap while trying to avoid putting the team in salary cap hell in a few years.

Mock drafts and more NFL Draft visits

The Bills still have a glaring need at cornerback, and the team has been rumored to be interested in addressing the position in the upcoming NFL Draft, beginning with its first-round pick (No. 25 overall). Click through below to learn about the best college football cornerbacks available in the draft, the best CB fits for Buffalo and potential players for Beane to draft. Plus, free-agent cornerbacks who could be brought in, get to know the latest prospects to visit with the Bills leading up to the draft, pre-draft visits, interior offensive linemen who could be available later in the draft, and Buffalo’s needs at wide receiver and pass rusher.

Odds and ends

The Bills have officially received $600 million in funding from New York State for their new stadium. Plus, the merits of extending All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, and more!