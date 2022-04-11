Buffalo Bills sign OT Bobby Hart to one-year contract

The Buffalo Bills announced that they have re-signed offensive tackle Bobby Hart to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though it’s safe to assume that the deal will be for the veteran’s minimum.

Hart, 27, originally signed a one-year pact with Buffalo last March. He was released by the team during final roster cuts in August, but signed with Buffalo’s practice squad on September 22. The Tennessee Titans signed him off Buffalo’s practice squad, and he appeared in three games with the Titans, starting one. Buffalo re-signed him on November 19 from Tennessee’s practice squad. He appeared in one game with the Bills, playing a lone offensive snap and five special teams snaps against the New England Patriots in Buffalo’s 33-21 victory.

Hart was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He played in 33 games with the Giants, starting 21, from 2015-2017. He then played for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he settled in as a full-time starter. He appeared in 46 games, making 45 starts for the Bengals between 2018 and 2020.

Hart was one of the less-inspiring names we compiled just yesterday of veteran offensive tackles to sign. With starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown written in Sharpie, Buffalo seems content to let the veteran Hart and Tommy Doyle, a fifth-round choice last year, battle it out for the swing tackle role. The Bills may also choose to draft another tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft.