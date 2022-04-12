BBR: Zion Johnson, Isaiah Spiller highlight my latest mock draft

Each week, I run through more mock draft scenarios for the Buffalo Bills than I care to admit. It is certainly a fun exercise, but I often find myself gravitating to wide receiver or cornerback in the first round. This week I wanted to try something different, while taking more of a “best player available” approach to each selection.

I found myself relatively pleased with the selections, as Zion Johnson ended up being the first-round pick. You can listen to the episode below, where I discuss my rationale for selecting him, Roger McCreary, and Isaiah Spiller.

