Buffalo Bills Links, 4/12: Previewing edge rushers, tight ends in 2022 Draft

With the recent trade for backup quarterback Case Keenum, the Buffalo Bills possess eight picks in this month’s NFL Draft, beginning with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round.
With a few holes and needs still to address on the roster heading into the 2022 season, today’s edition of the Bills daily links examines this year’s crop of edge rushers and tight ends to see who could be available and who might be a fit when the Bills are on the clock.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Previewing edge rushers and tight ends in the NFL Draft
The Bills have already made a major splash at both edge rusher and tight end this offseason, bringing in veteran edge rusher Von Miller to boost Buffalo’s pass rush and signing O.J. Howard to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind incumbent starter Dawson Knox. But those moves don’t mean general manager Brandon Beane won’t turn to those positions with one of his picks in the draft. We preview a loaded class of edge rushers and a deep crop of tight ends, and find out which top tight end prospect had a private workout with Buffalo.
- NFL draft preview: 2022 edge rushers class loaded | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- NFL draft preview: 2022 tight end class is deep, but has fewer standouts | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Source: Buffalo Bills hold private workout with 2022 NFL Draft’s top tight end - newyorkupstate.com
More fun with mock drafts and draft needs
We run through Buffalo’s needs heading into draft, complete the arduous task of predicting what will happen with every pick in the draft, discover which potential Day 2 wide receiver met with Buffalo’s front office, and find out how Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller made a clutch save while at the Buffalo International Airport for his pre-draft visit.
- Bills NFL Draft 2022 guide: Picks, predictions and key needs – The Athletic (subscription required).
- Report: Bills bring in Alabama WR John Metchie III for visit | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills pre-draft visitor Isaiah Spiller saves day at Buffalo International Airport - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills draft visitor Isaiah Spiller jumps in to help at Buffalo airport: ‘I saw a need and lent a hand’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Bills bring back familiar face in OT Bobby Hart
Bobby Hart was a member of the Bills on three different occasions during the 2021 season. On Monday, the team brought Hart back on a one-year deal to provide depth along the offensive line.
- Bills add depth at offensive tackle by bringing back Bobby Hart | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills bring back Bobby Hart on one-year deal - WGR 550
- OL Bobby Hart signs a one-year deal with Bills - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
The start of the NFL season is still five months away, but it’s never too early to project how many wins each team will have this year. The Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have te highest projected win totals so far. Plus, we run through the lessons learned about the Bills following a busy offseason, find out why Bills fans shouldn’t be expecting a homecoming with Western New York native Rob Gronkowski, and more!
- Bills and Buccaneers have highest projected win totals for 2022 season by oddsmakers | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- NFL offseason head-scratchers, brilliant moves and power shifts: What we’ve learned about all 32 teams – The Athletic (subscription required)
- Buffalo homecoming isn't what tight end Rob Gronkowski has in mind if he plays next season | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Poloncarz: Bills’ owners sought 100% public financing; stadium condition impacted talks | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Von Miller makes an impact through his Von’s Vision Foundation - BuffaloBills.com
