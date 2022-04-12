Buffalo Bills Links, 4/12: Previewing edge rushers, tight ends in 2022 Draft

With the recent trade for backup quarterback Case Keenum, the Buffalo Bills possess eight picks in this month’s NFL Draft, beginning with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round.

With a few holes and needs still to address on the roster heading into the 2022 season, today’s edition of the Bills daily links examines this year’s crop of edge rushers and tight ends to see who could be available and who might be a fit when the Bills are on the clock.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Previewing edge rushers and tight ends in the NFL Draft

The Bills have already made a major splash at both edge rusher and tight end this offseason, bringing in veteran edge rusher Von Miller to boost Buffalo’s pass rush and signing O.J. Howard to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind incumbent starter Dawson Knox. But those moves don’t mean general manager Brandon Beane won’t turn to those positions with one of his picks in the draft. We preview a loaded class of edge rushers and a deep crop of tight ends, and find out which top tight end prospect had a private workout with Buffalo.

More fun with mock drafts and draft needs

We run through Buffalo’s needs heading into draft, complete the arduous task of predicting what will happen with every pick in the draft, discover which potential Day 2 wide receiver met with Buffalo’s front office, and find out how Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller made a clutch save while at the Buffalo International Airport for his pre-draft visit.

Bills bring back familiar face in OT Bobby Hart

Bobby Hart was a member of the Bills on three different occasions during the 2021 season. On Monday, the team brought Hart back on a one-year deal to provide depth along the offensive line.

Odds and ends

The start of the NFL season is still five months away, but it’s never too early to project how many wins each team will have this year. The Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have te highest projected win totals so far. Plus, we run through the lessons learned about the Bills following a busy offseason, find out why Bills fans shouldn’t be expecting a homecoming with Western New York native Rob Gronkowski, and more!