Circling the Wagons: Diggs extension, Poyer’s agent, and trading in the Draft

In this episode, we talk about Stefon Diggs’s $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills, and our short-lived happiness as there are rumors that Jordan Poyer might want a contract extension as he has a new agent.

Plus, who would you chose between Jordan Poyer or Tremaine Edmunds? Would you trade up or trade back in the NFL Draft considering how free agency has gone and the depth of the roster? We also discuss a Josh Allen rookie card being auctioned for $312,000 and much more!

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Like us on Facebook: Circling the Wagons: A Buffalo Bills Podcast

Follow us on Instagram: CTWpod

Check out our TeePublic Bills Store here

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.