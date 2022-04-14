Jamie D & Big Newt: Analyzing the Bills’ pre-draft player meeting patterns

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming up quickly and the Buffalo Bills have a chance to improve what looks like a Super Bowl-ready squad. Leading up to the draft, teams are allowed to meet with players both in person and virtually.

To this point in 2022 the Bills have met with eight cornerbacks, seven wide receivers, and six running backs. Does this mean anything?

Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton take a look at pre-draft meetings from prior years in an attempt to establish patters from past drafts to see if it could provide insight into what the team will do this year.

Additionally, they review all of the Sean McDermott-lead drafts to discuss the success that the current regime has had.

