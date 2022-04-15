NABP | Comparing NFC East teams to bands

With the news this week coming out of Washington, the guys on Not Another Buffalo Podcast decided to take the opportunity to compare each NFC East team to a famous band or artist (roasts incoming). Plus, some brief discussion on reports that Tom Brady had plans to join the Miami Dolphins and the unique circumstances that prevented his plan from taking shape. Also, a special Buffalo Sabres Standout of the Drought from Brando.

