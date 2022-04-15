Buffalo Bills Links, 4/15: Mock drafts differ on what Bills will do at No. 25

In less than two weeks, the Buffalo Bills and the rest of the NFL will gather in Las Vegas, Nevada for the annual NFL Draft.
Buffalo possesses eight selections in the draft, beginning with pick No. 25 in the first round. With the draft approaching, today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by taking a look at assorted mock drafts to see which direction general manager Brandon Beane could go with his first-round pick.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Mock drafts have differing opinions on what to do at No. 25
The Bills have made great strides in free agency to shore up the few remaining needs on a roster expected to contend for a Super Bowl championship this year. But there are still some needs for Brandon Beane to address. We run down a list of mock drafts to get insights into what the Bills could do at pick No. 25, making the case for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, Michigan cornerback Daxton Hill, and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.
Other questions leading up to the NFL Draft
We analyze the best college football safety prospects who could be in line to replace Jordan Poyer, examine whether the Bills could trade up in the draft to nab Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, discuss the idea of drafting a running back in the first round, and explore why linebacker is a sneaky need for the Bills heading into the draft.
The growing list of Buffalo’s pre-draft visits
From Iowa State running back Breece Hall and Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo to Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell and Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely, find out more about these college football prospects that came to Buffalo for Top 30 visits.
Odds and ends
We see where Brandon Beane checks in on a power ranking of the NFL’s general managers, and find out more about efforts to put Bills career interception leader Butch Byrd on the Wall of Fame.
