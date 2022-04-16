2022 NFL Free Agency: Bills showed interest in Stephon Gilmore before he signed with Colts

The Buffalo Bills were in on free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but he ultimately signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The report comes from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“Philly made a hard play,” wrote Anderson. “Other teams that showed interest included the Raiders, Rams and Bills, per source.”

Gilmore signed a two-year deal with the Colts worth $14 million guaranteed and $23 million over two seasons. That would seem to be too rich for the Bills at this point, who aren’t looking for a top cornerback, but rather a CB2. Buffalo could have afforded it with more than $9 million in cap space, but it wouldn’t seem likely.

At the end of March, the Bills also showed interest in Patrick Peterson before he signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo lost Levi Wallace to the Pittsburgh Steelers early in free agency and with Tre’Davious White coming off a torn ACL, they need another cornerback capable of starting games for them before the season starts.

Last week, we shared this list of available cornerbacks and only Gilmore has signed. Joe Haden, A.J. Bouye, and a handful of other cornerbacks are still available and make sense to before or after the 2022 NFL Draft.