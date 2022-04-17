Billieve: Buffalo’s Biggest Draft Busts and Hidden Gems

Like any NFL team, the Buffalo Bills hope to shore up their remaining needs through the 2022 NFL Draft. And like their counterparts, the Bills have had their fair share of draft day hits and draft day misses.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico take a stroll down memory lane, searching for Buffalo’s all-time biggest draft busts and hidden gems.

After Boccacino and D’Amico define what the words bust and gem mean to them for the purposes of this exercise, our hosts each offer up their nominations for Buffalo’s all-time worst NFL Draft picks.

Then, to end the episode on a more positive note, Boccacino and D’Amico discuss which six players they feel are the best draft day steals by the Bills, with their consensus No. 1 overall best value pick hailing from a small Division school in Pennsylvania who went on to rewrite the franchise record books for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know who are your all-time biggest Bills draft busts and hidden gems.

