Buffalo Bills have cap space to add players before draft, sign picks

According to the recent filings with the NFLPA, the Buffalo Bills have enough cap space to add a few veterans plus sign their entire 2022 NFL Draft class. They are sitting pretty with just under $10 million in cap space, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

Buffalo has $9,972,724 in space to be precise. To sign their entire draft class, they need $8.7 million in space but only $5.16 million will actually count in the offseason calculation. Right now, only the top 51 cap hits count until final cutdowns, when 53 contracts will need to be on the books.

With those numbers, we are at the point general manager Brandon Beane usually likes to stay at in order to add injury replacements later.

Buffalo also has the option to open up some 2022 cap space by pushing some money into the future on deals for Dion Dawkins and Tre’Davious White or a new contract for Jordan Poyer.

If an opportunity presents itself, Beane has the available funds.