One of my favorite draft scenarios for the Buffalo Bills this week comes from Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News. As you will see in the top link shared below, the Bills trade back from pick 25 with the Detroit Lions - receiving picks 32 and 97 in return. In this scenario the Lions get their quarterback, while the Bills select cornerback Kyler Gordon.

I love this scenario where the Bills can pick up an additional top-100 pick, while still being able to address the team’s most glaring need in the first round. You can read about this scenario, as well as another collection of weekly mock drafts below.

