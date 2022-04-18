Circling the Wagons: Bills’ NFL Draft prospect talk w/Rumblings writer Grif

In this episode, we talk with Buffalo Rumblings writer Grif about anything and everything having to do with the Buffalo Bills’ Draft. We discuss team needs headed into the Draft, we talk about the Draft in general and what positions are deeper or thinner than others, if we think the Bills are candidates to move up or down (or both) in positioning to alleviate picks or obtain more, personal draft prospect crushes, and much more! We do a 7-round mock draft together next week, so stay tuned for that!

