Josh Allen will join three other elite QBs in 2022 golf competition “The Match”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s star continues to rise. The latest example is the announcement Monday that he will take part in the latest edition of “The Match”, pitting elite NFL quarterbacks against each other on the golf course.

This year, Allen will partner with Patrick Mahomes to take on Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in a generational and conference battle. This will mark the first time that The Match will be played without professional golfers as part of the lineup.

The Match will take place on TNT June 1st ay 6:30 PM Eastern from the Wynn Las Vegas.

Allen played the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this February instead of playing in the Pro Bowl. He was also a featured joke-teller at the NFL Honors Awards. He signed a six-year, $260 million contract last offseason.

The Match began in 2018 with Tiger Woods taking on Phil Mickelson in a 1-on-1 match before including NFL players in the next round of the contest in the spring of 2020. Peyton Manning joined Woods and Tom Brady joined Mickelson in May of 2020 before NBAers going involved in the fall, with Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry playing with Mickelson and Woods, respectively.

In 2021, Woods wasn’t in the event for the first time due to injury and was replaced by Tour player Bryson DeChambeau. Mickelson and Brady were paired again opposite Rodgers with DeChambeau.

In November 2021, DeChambeau and Tour player Brooks Koepka took their public feud to The Match course.