BBR: What if the Bills don’t go CB or WR in round one?

Many fans of the Buffalo Bills have their sights set on two positions in the 2022 NFL Draft; cornerback and wide receiver. But what if the team looks at a different option in the first round on April 28?

In this episode of BBR, I discuss this possibility along with some of the options at other positions that might be available. Safety, defensive line, linebacker and running back could all be in play with the first round pick, and I am mentally preparing for some of these scenarios. Hear my thoughts in the latest podcast below, and be sure to share yours in the comments section.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.