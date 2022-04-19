Buffalo Bills Links, 4/19: Josh Allen selected for “The Match”

Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have participated in some thrilling games on the football field. But on June 1, the cornerstones of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will team up on the golf course.
Today’s edition of the Bills links leads off by examining the news that Allen and Mahomes will take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the latest edition of “The Match,” pitting elite NFL quarterbacks against each other in golf while raising money for charity.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Allen/Mahomes vs. Brady/Rodgers in “The Match”
Allen. Mahomes. Brady. Rodgers. Four of the NFL’s top quarterbacks will compete in teams on the golf course, to raise money for charity, on June 1 from the Wynn Las Vegas. It will be the old guard against the new kids. Brady and Rodgers against Allen and Mahomes. The quarterbacks have already engaged in some good-natured trash talk in advance of the showdown.
Mock drafts, WR preview, Isaiah Likely’s fit
With the NFL Draft less than ten days away, get to know this year’s crop of wide receivers. Plus, why Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely would add a strong presence to Buffalo’s passing game, and learn how most NFL draft pundits predict the Bills will shore up their defense with pick No. 25.
Latest on Bills new stadium
On Tuesday, the Bills officially hired Legends, a consulting and hospitality company founded in 2008 by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to lead the planning, project management, and partnerships (including naming rights) for the new Orchard Park stadium.
Odds and ends
We share the news that Buffalo’s offseason program will begin on Tuesday, find out where general manager Brandon Beane ranks among his GM counterparts, see where the Bills rank among North America’s most valuable sports franchises, discover why former Bills wide receiver Terrell Owens is still achieving success on the football field, and more!
