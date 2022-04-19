Code of Conduct w/ Special Guest Tee Estell LIVE on the BR YouTube Tuesday @ 8 PM ET!

JSpenceTheKing is joined by Tee Estell of Built In Buffalo to catch up and talk about expectations for Josh Allen this season, the draft, grading the Bills offseason to date.

