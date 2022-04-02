Buffalo Bills Links, 4/1: What’s next for new Bills stadium?

Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills and New York State announced a new stadium agreement that will keep the Bills in Western New York for the next 30 years.
The Bills will be building a brand new $1.4 billion facility adjacent to the current stadium in Orchard Park, and today’s edition of the Bills links leads off by examining the next steps for the facility, which isn’t expected to break ground until the spring of 2023.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Next steps in Bills new stadium
Groundbreaking on Buffalo’s new open-air stadium in Orchard Park isn’t expected to occur until next spring, and there’s still a lot that needs to occur before the groundbreaking. Catch up on next steps, plus the reaction from fans and New York state officials on the new deal, why leaders with the Seneca Nation are upset that hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue from their casinos are being used to pay for the new stadium, and how the fans will have their voices heard when it comes to the new facility.
NFL Draft and CB rumors
Analysis of the latest mock drafts and what pundits think Buffalo will do at pick No. 25, plus why the Bills may be thinking about trading up in the draft, and why Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. would make a nice fit for defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s secondary, Also, the Bills did their homework and were interested in signing veteran CB Patrick Peterson before he re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
The impact of the WR market on a Stefon Diggs extension
Many of the league’s top wideouts, including Devante Adams and Tyreek Hill, recently signed massive contract extensions. How might those deals impact a potential extension for Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and why general manager Brandon Beane won’t let Diggs’s contract become “a storyline” for the Bills.
Odds and ends
Grading the Bills’ moves in free agency, go behind the scenes on the signing of edge rusher Von Miller, get the latest on the Bills’ proposed anti-tampering resolution that was approved at the owners meeting, hear why backup quarterback Matt Barkley is excited to return to the Bills, and more!
