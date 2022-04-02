NABP | If each AFC East team was a car...

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast the guys tackle a fun hypothetical: If each AFC East team was a car, what kind of car would it be? (This editor is partial to Brando’s choice for the Buffalo Bills—fits them to a T.)

Also in this episode, Pat, Jon, and Brando revisit some of Rick Jeanneret’s most iconic calls in light of his banner being raised at KeyBank center this Friday.

Plus, the return of the Buffalo Sabres Update and some talk about Bruce Arians retiring and promoting Todd Bowles.

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.