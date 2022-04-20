NABP | How badly will Josh embarrass Tom Brady in The Match?

On Monday it was announced that, on June 1, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will face off against Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the latest iteration of “The Match”.

On this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat & Brando discuss how Tom Brady is already 0-2 in previous versions of The Match, and how the only thing standing in Josh Allen’s way of winning is whether or not Patrick Mahomes is good at golf.

Plus, a Buffalo Sabres update and Quotes with Pat.

