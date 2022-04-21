Von Miller could face league discipline for revenge porn lawsuit

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller is being sued for distributing sexually explicit images of a woman he once dated, per TMZ Sports.

Per the league's personal conduct policy, even if he's not convicted of a crime, he could still face a suspension.

The Bills added Miller on a six-year, $120 million deal this offseason. The accusations come from before his time on the Bills and are disturbing.

The images are from a 2020 relationship and the then-couple took photos of sexual acts. After their breakup, Miller sent photos to two potential suitors later in 2020 "in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage,” the lawsuit alleges.

We will update as more information becomes available.