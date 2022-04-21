Bills add offensive lineman David Quessenberry

The Buffalo Bills have added the swing tackle depth they've been missing along their offensive line since the release of Daryl Williams. The team has signed free agent David Quessenberry, formerly of the Tennessee Titans.

Quessenberry started 29 games at both left tackle and right tackle for the Titans over the last two years.

In 2017, Quessenberry was awarded the Pro Football Writers of America George Halas Award for overcoming adversity. He beat an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014, his first year in the NFL. Quessenberry took three years away from football while fighting the battle.

It's likely Quessenberry slots in as the top offensive tackle depth option ahead of Tommy Doyle and Bobby Hart.