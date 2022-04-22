 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 SB Nation NFL Writers Mock: The Bills are on the clock

Vote for your pick right now

By Matt Warren
The Buffalo Bills are officially on the clock in the SB Nation NFL Writers’ Mock Draft. The 2022 edition sees the Bills picking at number 25, so 24 players are off the board in this trade-less mock.

Here are the top 24 picks. Then we’ve got a poll at the bottom for you to let us know who you’d take.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars/Big Cat Country: Aiden Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  2. Detroit Lions/Pride of Detroit: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
  3. Houston Texans/Battle Red Blog: Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame
  4. New York Jets/Gang Green Nation: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
  5. New York Giants/Big Blue View: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  6. Carolina Panthers/Cat Scratch Reader: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  7. New York Giants (via CHI)/Big Blue View: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  8. Atlanta Falcons/The Falcoholic: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
  9. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)/Field Gulls: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  10. New York Jets (via SEA)/Gang Green Nation: Drake London, WR USC
  11. Washington Commanders/Hogs Haven: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  12. Minnesota Vikings/Daily Norseman - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  13. Houston Texans (via CLE)/Battle Red Blog: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
  14. Baltimore Ravens/Baltimore Beatdown: Charles Cross, OT, Miss. State
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)/Bleeding Green Nation: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  16. New Orleans Saints (via IND/PHI)/Canal Street Chronicles: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  17. Los Angeles Chargers/Bolts From the Blue: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)/Bleeding Green Nation: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  19. New Orleans Saints (via PHI)/Canal Street Chronicles: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers/Behind the Steel Curtain: Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
  21. New England Patriots/Pats Pulpit: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
  22. Green Bay Packers (via LV)/Acme Packing Company: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
  23. Arizona Cardinals/Revenge of the Birds: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
  24. Dallas Cowboys/Blogging the Boys: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

We’ve already made our pick, but you can share who you hope we select in the poll below.

Poll

Who should the Bills pick in the 2022 SB Nation Writers Mock? (Listed alphabetically by position)

view results
  • 61%
    CB Andrew Booth
    (122 votes)
  • 8%
    CB Kyler Gordon
    (17 votes)
  • 0%
    EDGE David Ajabo
    (1 vote)
  • 6%
    LB Devin Lloyd
    (13 votes)
  • 5%
    S Daxton Hill
    (11 votes)
  • 8%
    WR Treylon Burks
    (17 votes)
  • 6%
    WR Jahan Dotson
    (12 votes)
  • 2%
    OTHER (see comments section)
    (4 votes)
197 votes total Vote Now

